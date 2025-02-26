SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

