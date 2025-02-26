Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 59294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £525.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

