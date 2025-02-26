Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. 20,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 26,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Southland from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southland by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Southland by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southland by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
