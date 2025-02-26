SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. SoundThinking updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundThinking Stock Down 3.7 %

SSTI opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $325,036. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

