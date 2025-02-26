Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 2.2 %

SOHO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

