Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Solventum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

