Soluna Holdings Secures Land Purchase for Project Rosa Data Center

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) announced on February 25, 2025, that it has entered into a land purchase agreement securing 60 acres for its upcoming data center development, Project Rosa. The project is designed to harness up to 187 megawatts of renewable energy to power advanced computing applications, including artificial intelligence and Bitcoin mining.

According to the attached press release, Project Rosa will be implemented in two phases. The facility is strategically planned to be co-located with a 240‐megawatt wind farm in Texas, enabling direct access to renewable energy resources. This development aligns with the company’s focus on creating sustainable and scalable data centers that take advantage of surplus renewable energy.

“Securing these land agreements is a critical achievement for Soluna,” said CEO John Belizaire. “Project Rosa not only enhances our operational capacity but also reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable, cutting-edge solutions in high performance computing.”

The project follows Soluna’s tradition of naming its data centers after notable women in science and technology, with Project Rosa being named after Rosalind Franklin. This development is expected to contribute both environmental and economic benefits by integrating green energy with next-generation computing operations.

The press release, included as an exhibit to the company’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, also contains forward-looking statements regarding the project timeline, renewable capacity, and overall expectations for the data center’s operations. Investors are advised to review the company’s risk factors disclosed in its recent filings for further context regarding these forward-looking statements.

Soluna Holdings continues to focus on designing, developing, and operating digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into powerful computing resources. The firm’s strategy involves co-locating its facilities with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power sources, thereby supporting advanced computational activities like Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence.

