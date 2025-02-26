Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares in the company, valued at $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $108,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,618.90. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.