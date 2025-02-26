Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of SGD stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.43. Snowline Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$6.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Calum Macleod Morrison bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$126,200.00. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

