Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

TSE:SGR.UN traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.58. 46,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,630. The firm has a market cap of C$860.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$15.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

