SKY Network Television Limited (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from SKY Network Television’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78.

About SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

