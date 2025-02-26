SKY Network Television Limited (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from SKY Network Television’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
SKY Network Television Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78.
About SKY Network Television
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SKY Network Television
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.