Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of TSLX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 88,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $23.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- DigitalOcean Rides Cloud Wave and AI Hype to Strong Earnings
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.