Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $353.18 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.