Sitrin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,503,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 172.3% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.6% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.06 and its 200 day moving average is $527.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

