Sincerus Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

