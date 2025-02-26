Sincerus Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,201,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

