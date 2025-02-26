Sincerus Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DTEC stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

