Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Sims Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Sims Company Profile
