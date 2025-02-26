Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

