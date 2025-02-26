Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

