Simmons Bank Has $7.59 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $573.74 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.27.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

