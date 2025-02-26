Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,015 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.45% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVM opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $792.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

