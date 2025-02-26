Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $789.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

