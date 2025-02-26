Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

