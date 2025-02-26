Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,285 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile



The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

