Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,285 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

