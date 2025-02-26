Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,112 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 183,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

