Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

