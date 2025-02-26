Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $24.41 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

