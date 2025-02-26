Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,844 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

