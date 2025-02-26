Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,200 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

