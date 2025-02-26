Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

