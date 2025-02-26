Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $16.72. Silicom shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 10,647 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SILC

Silicom Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Silicom by 89.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

