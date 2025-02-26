Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

