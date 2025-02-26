Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,550 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 17,984.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 164.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 586,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 365,136 shares in the last quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $4,365,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 894,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 99.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 152,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

