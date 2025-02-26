Sigma Planning Corp Sells 154 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Pentair by 17.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pentair by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

