Sigma Planning Corp Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,065,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 760,722 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,300,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

