Sigma Planning Corp Has $788,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.53 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

