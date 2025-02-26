Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

