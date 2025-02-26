Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 624,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after buying an additional 99,665 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:X opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.