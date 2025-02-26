Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.52. 189,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,338% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

