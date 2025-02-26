Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.52. 189,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,338% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.