Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $4.72. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 179,691 shares changing hands.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) EPS for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

