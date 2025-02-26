Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,891. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.62 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

