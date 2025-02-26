Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$492,263.81.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total value of C$63,261.55.

On Monday, December 9th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,951 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total value of C$807,961.18.

Shopify Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$158.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.36 and a 12-month high of C$183.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.