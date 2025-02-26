Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. Sezzle updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.250-13.250 EPS.

Sezzle Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 9.58. Sezzle has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $477.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

