Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

