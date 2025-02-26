Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

