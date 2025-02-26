Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average of $327.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

