Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

