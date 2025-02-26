Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,466 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

