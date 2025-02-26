Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.
Target Stock Up 1.3 %
Target stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
