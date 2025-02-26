Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

